CHUCK BEARY MAKES ANOTHER LOCAL APPEARANCE

My parents have a farm in Princeton, and over the past few years, the bear population seems to be doing very well. A couple summers ago, I took my Great Dane Sampson for a visit and as we walked around the corner to the backyard, a big bear was at the bird feeders, and Sampson took off running after it as it ran into the cornfield. The bear was gone....until this year.

BIG HUNGRY BEAR

Here it is. Back again..enjoying the bird feeders. It looks to be quite large. Enjoy the photos!

Chuck Beary

These bird feeders are quite high, so we are assuming this bear must be close to 5-6 feet tall when on its hind legs.

Whatever is in the bird feeder must be tasty!