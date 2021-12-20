Christopher W. “Chris” “Kozy” Kohs, 32, St. Cloud

June 10, 1989 – December 17, 2021

Christopher W. “Chris” Kohs, age 32, of St. Cloud, Passed away unexpectedly on Friday, December 17, 2021 at his home.

A memorial service celebrating the life Chris Kohs will be held at 4:00 PM on Thursday, December 23, 2021 at Benson Funeral Home Chapel St. Cloud. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

Christopher William Kohs was born on June 10, 1989 in St Cloud, MN to Charles W and Jane (Olson) Kohs. He graduated from Apollo high school in 2007 and worked as a finish Carpenter at Hanson Cabinetry in Saint Joseph. Chris enjoyed gaming, playing disc golf, cooking, camping, spending time with his family and friends, and being an uncle to Olyver. He also enjoyed spending time with his grandpa Warren fishing and building things. Chris had a wonderful sense of humor, a quick wit, and gift for making people feel comfortable. He was known for his sarcasm and debating various topics.

Chris is survived by his mother, Jane (David Ehrenberg) Olson-Kohs of Saint Martin; grandmother, Pauline Olson of Alexandria; brother, Vincent and (Kalsee) Kohs of Saint Martin; sister, Amanda (Jesse Axelson) Kohs of St. Cloud; his nephew, Olyver Kohs; two aunts and two uncles.