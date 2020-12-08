Christopher Hamlin, 43, Little Falls

February 17, 1977 - December 2, 2020

Christopher Hamlin, 43, of Little Falls, died Wednesday, December 2 as the result of an automobile accident. A visitation will be at Emblom Brenny Funeral Service on Thursday, December 10 from 3:00 PM to 7:00 PM with a prayer service at 6:30 PM with Chaplain Gregg Valentine officiating.

Christopher Hart Hamlin was born on February 17, 1977 in Sioux City Iowa to Brad and Cathy (Brown) Hamlin. The family moved to Little Falls, when Chris was 4 years old. He attended school in Little Falls and graduated from Little Falls Community High School with the class of 1995. He enjoyed participating in sports during his school years with a particular love of hockey. Chris worked at Herzog Roofing in Little Falls and also the Little Falls Exchange Arena during the winter months. He valued his work and the time spent at Herzog and the people he worked with was a pivotal point in Chris’ life, it meant the world to him. Chris enjoyed trips to the Boundary Waters with family and friends, fishing and even attended a fishing camp as a young boy. He liked spending his free time collecting agates, fishing during any season, camping and hanging out with friends. He will be missed.

He is survived by his parents, Brad and Cathy (Brown) Hamlin of Torrington, WY; sister, Beth Hamlin of Little Falls; grandfather, DeWayne Hamlin of Mission, Texas; uncle and aunts, Bill Hamlin of Texas, Denise (Ali) Ghomshei of Arizona, Julie (DeLayne) Nelson of Mankato, Andrea (John) O’Neill of Rosemount, Fay Miller of Iowa, Joyce (Keith) Sevening of Iowa, Sharon Brown of South Dakota and many cousins and friends.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Ginny Hamlin, Merwin Brown, Eva Myers and uncle, Alan Brown.

"In lieu of flowers" Memorials are preferred and will be donated to Morrison County Drug Court and the Little Falls Exchange arena in Chris’ honor.