Christine G. Hemmesch, 95, Cold Spring

August 27, 1924 - March 29, 2020

A private family graveside service will be at the St. Boniface Parish Cemetery in Cold Spring for Christine G. Hemmesch, age 95 who died Sunday, March 29, 2020 at the St. Cloud Hospital. A Celebration Memorial Mass will be held at a later date.

Christine was born on August 27, 1924 in St. Martin Township, MN to Nicholas and Theresia (Bauer) Olmscheid. She married Peter Hemmesch on May 18, 1943 in St. Martin Catholic Church. Auf Wiedersehen, Christine. Faith, family and food describe Christine's passions so very well. Watching Mass, praying the rosary, spending time with family, hosting hundreds of Saturday suppers, and playing countless hands of cards will be part of her lasting legacy of 95 wonderful years. Holiday gatherings, birthday celebrations, and every day in between will not be quite the same. Her love for her family was unconditional, and that is a wonderful thing we will all cherish. Christine would always say when we were leaving her house, "please come again." Please save a seat for us at the dinner table when our earthly journey is complete. We know you will be waiting there with a smile.

She is survived by her children, Jerome, Eileen, Jim (Barb), Lenore Adey, Marion Sell, Joe (Schelly Heinen), Linda (Roman) George; grandchildren, Shannon Ficker, Michael (Michelle) Hemmesch, Shawn (Eva) Burke, Jennifer (Mark) Ring, Brian Burke, Eric (Jessica) Sell, Kari (Nick) Waller, Peter (Kalina Larsen) George, Maddy George; great-grandchildren, Kylie Ficker, Kim Ficker, Keaton Ficker, William Hemmesch, Alex Hemmesch, Elena Hemmesch, Bennett Ring, Camden Ring, Dustin Burke, Dominic Burke, Mason Burke, Colton Burke, Hailey Sell, Josie Sell, Karlie Sell, Aubrey Sell, Daniel Waller, Emma Waller; siblings, Joe (Verena) Omscheid of Belgrade, Elmer (Marilyn) Olmscheid of Cold Spring, Rose Terres of Cold Spring and Norine Olmscheid of St. Martin.

She was preceded in death by husband, Peter; grandchildren, Kate Sell, Aaron Sell, Kristen Sell, Gabrielle George; siblings, Leander (Marie) Olmscheid, Lidwina (Ambrose) Rothstein, Lucille (Clarence) Jonas, Francis and brother-in-law, Ray Terres.