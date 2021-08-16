Christina “Chrissy” J. Glover, 38, St. Cloud

May 16, 1983 – August 12, 2021

Christina “Chrissy” Jean Glover, age 38, St. Cloud, MN, died Thursday, August 12, 2021 at the St. Cloud Hospital.

There will be no funeral services. Burial will be in St. Boniface Catholic Cemetery, Cold Spring, MN. Funeral arrangements were made by Benson Funeral Home, St. Cloud, MN.

Christina was born May 16, 1983 in St. Cloud, MN, to Dennis and Rebecca (McCoury) Glover. She attended school in St. Cloud and obtained her GED in 2002. Christina worked for FDC for a short time. She enjoyed playing pool and loved animals especially her German Shepherds, Ruby, Merle and Cash. Christina was a kind and caring person who loved everyone.

Survivors include her sons, Hunter J. Glover of St. Cloud, MN; Ashton J. Glover of St. Cloud, MN; Ryker W. O’Connor of Monticello, MN; mother, Rebecca “Becky” (Michael) Cannon of St. Cloud, MN; father, Dennis Glover of St. Cloud, MN; siblings, Shannon (Brent) Westerberg of Copperas Cove, TX; Jeremy Glover of Waite Park, MN; and Jacob (“Chesty”) Glover of St. Cloud, MN; and nieces and nephew, Taylor Westerberg of Chanhassen, MN; Kendra Westerberg of Copperas Cove, TX; Stella Glover of Waite Park, MN; and Mya Cannon of Sartell, MN.

She was preceded in death by her grandparents.