Chloe Fern Ojeda, 18, Princeton

August 15, 2002 - February 11, 2021

A Celebration of Life will be held on Thursday, February 18, 2021, at 11:30 AM at New Life Church in Princeton, MN, for Chloe Ojeda who passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, February 11 while away at college in Cedar Rapids, IA, at the age of 18. Family and friends are invited to a visitation one hour prior to the service at the church. Chloe’s family has asked that you wear purple or blue in honor of her as those were her favorite colors. Pastor Brenda Wicklund and Pastor Chuck Pruett will officiate. Burial will be in Oak Knoll Cemetery in Princeton.

Chloe was born to Jon Ojeda and Lisa (Nelson) West on August 15, 2002, in Cambridge. She attended most of her school years in St. Francis and finished her school years at Princeton High School graduating in 2020. Chloe was accepted to Coe College in Cedar Rapids, IA, for pre-music therapy. While attending there in her first semester, Chloe decided to change her major to elementary education, to become a school music teacher.

Chloe always wanted to help anyone she could. She had a smile that would light up a room, and she was a beautiful soul. Chloe was a beautiful singer, and this summer she was planning to try out for America’s Got Talent. Chloe enjoyed choir and throughout high school she performed in show choir, and she was also very active in theater/drama. She performed in many plays, and the one-act plays were her favorite to perform. Chloe was an old soul. Her idol was Betty White, and she loved to kick back on the weekends and watch The Golden Girls. Chloe was a huge Disney fan. She was so excited whenever a new Disney movie would come out. Chloe enjoyed musicals, classic rock, and show tunes. Some of her favorites were Queen, Prince, and Billy Joel.

Chloe is survived by her father, Jon (Shannon) Ojeda; mother, Lisa (Jade) West; brothers, Alex Ojeda, Cray Nelson, and Briggs West; sisters, Kristina Waldron, Katlin (Kaylin) Waldron, Kassie Waldron, and Kara Main; grandparents, Cheryl and Jesse Ojeda, Verla and Roger Nelson, Kathleen and Michael Watson, and Don and Bonnie West; great-grandfather, Lawrence Main; uncle, Jerry (Christina) Ojeda; aunts, Julien Ojeda, Jeanna Thompson, Rachelle (Allen) Bergquist, Heather (Tim) Hemmelgarn, and Ashley Watson; nephew, Samuel; and many cousins and other family members.

Chloe was welcomed into heaven by her great-grandparents, Lila and John, Luz and Sylvia, Fern, Christina, and Dorothy; great-aunt, Sue; aunt, Renae; uncles, Joel and Trevor; and niece, Kathleen.

Sing away Chloe! We love you!