Chester Dziuk, 87, St. Cloud

November 17, 1932 - February 17, 2020

Chester Dziuk, age 87 of St. Cloud, passed away February 17, 2020 at The Gardens at Foley Nursing Center. A private burial will take place at St. Patrick's Catholic Cemetery, Sauk Rapids.

Chester Dziuk was born November 17, 1932 in rural Sauk Rapids, MN to Roy and Elva (Latterell) Dziuk. He married Louise Hansen on September 24, 1966 at St. Edward's Catholic Church in Princeton. He served honorably in the US Army. Chester worked at Smurfit Stone Container for many years until his retirement. He enjoyed hunting and fishing and was a Life Member of the NRA. Chester and Louise enjoyed traveling and raising dogs. Memorial are preferred to the Humane Society.

He is survived by his wife, Louise, St. Cloud and brothers; LeRoy, Elk River and Lenny of Fairhaven.