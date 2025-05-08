Cheri Lynn Walton Hoheisel, 54, St. Cloud

June 17, 1970 - May 5, 2025

Cheri Lynn Walton Hoheisel, 54 of St. Cloud, rose to her heavenly life unexpectedly on May 5, 2025, lovingly surrounded by her family at the University of Minnesota Hospital.

Cheri was united in marriage with her soulmate, Jason Hoheisel, on March 17, 1997. In August 1998, their family grew to include their beloved daughter and light of their life, Addie. The family grew strong with love, faith, and dedication, becoming a trio of best friends for life.

Though her time in her physical body was short, she lived her life to the fullest—with confidence, love, and kindness for all. She never met a stranger; everyone she met became a friend. She had stories to tell and told them often, many times surprising everyone with her words. Her unstoppable energy and love for her family, friends, and the innumerable students she worked with through her 24 years in St. Cloud Area School District 742 will be remembered by all who had the privilege of knowing her.

Cheri was opinionated and sharp-witted, with a contagious full-body laugh that could pull anyone into her joy. Her presence was as bold as it was warm.Cheri will be forever missed by her racetrack friends who became family, the sports fans she worked with at school events, and those she visited during her many trips to Iowa.

Cheri’s legacy lives on through her husband of 28 years, Jason Hoheisel, and daughter, Addie Hoheisel, of St. Cloud; her canine companion, Maxine; her mother, Karen Walton of Brainerd, MN; her brother, Gary (Verena) Walton of Baxter, MN; and her brother-in-law, Jake (Tanya) Hoheisel of St. Anna, MN. She is also survived by sisters-in-law Jackie Hoheisel of Sauk Rapids, MN; Jessica (Tyler) Norgart of Washington; and Janet (Brandon) Sweeney of Gilman, MN; along with many nieces and nephews she deeply loved and cherished.

Cheri is preceded in death by her father, Roger Walton; grandparents, Maxine and Harold Greenwalt, and Betty Breckenmaker; and her beloved uncles, John and Burt.

Those who knew Cheri will not be surprised that she didn’t want sadness surrounding her heavenly departure. Per her request, a celebration of life will be held at a later date.