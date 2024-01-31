Check Out Some Minnesotan’s World Records – Some Are Really Odd

Guinness Book or World records is filled with some very strange feats. Some are "stupid human tricks" (insert Letterman quip) and some are just crazy large or small or just weird things that people see and enter it into the world record books.

Get our free mobile app

Here is one that looks odd... but it's officially in the record book as being the heaviest. But look at it.. now this is a really weird carrot.

Goodnewsminnesota.com Goodnewsminnesota.com loading...

How about this one... this one would be just something this kid can do. He has the biggest mouth! I seem to remember in grade school, one dude could put his entire fist into his mouth. Other than that strange stuff, how would you know you could do this? There is always that first time for everything.

How about those Twins? This is something that is very Minnesota and I can totally rally behind. Although...let's have another one?

Minnesota State Fair had a giant wad of paper.. or garbage.

This one is pretty cool. I know a lot of people who go out wake surfing. It's all we can do here in Minnesota when we don't live anywhere near an ocean with big waves to surf on. So we have to create our own.

And the Mall of American held the largest handbell choir at one point. Check it out here.

Let's see if we can add to the list of Minnesotans in the Guinness Book of World Records. But don't hurt yourself!

LOOK: 20 photos of shipwrecks from WWI and WWII Stacker compiled research from news sites, wreckage databases, and local diving centers to provide context for a series of striking images of WWI and WWII shipwrecks. Gallery Credit: Elias Sorich