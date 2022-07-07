Chauvin Sentenced to 21 Years for Violating Floyd’s Civil Rights

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) _ A federal judge has sentenced Derek Chauvin to 21 years in prison for violating George Floyd's civil rights.

That sentence handed down Thursday adds a few years to the time the former Minneapolis police officer is already serving for his murder conviction while transferring him to federal custody.

Chauvin had agreed to a plea deal that called for a sentence ranging from 20 to 25 years.

Federal prosecutors had sought the top end of that range, arguing that Chauvin killed Floyd in cold blood he pinned Floyd to the pavement outside a Minneapolis corner store on May 25, 2020.

Chauvin's attorney had sought 20 years, arguing that Chauvin was remorseful.