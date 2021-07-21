Charlotte Mechavich, 77, Foley

March 30, 1944 - July 20, 2021

Charlotte Mechavich, age 77 of Foley passed away peacefully at the St. Cloud Hospital on July 20, 2021. Funeral Services will be 10:30 AM, Tuesday, July 27, 2021 at the First Presbyterian Church, Foley. Rev. Allen Jergenson will officiate and burial will take place in the Ronneby Riverside Cemetery, Ronneby, Minnesota. Visitation will be from 4 to 8:00 PM, Monday evening at the Foley Funeral Home from 9:30 to 10:30 AM at the church on Tuesday. Service with Dignity provided by the Foley Funeral Home.

Charlotte Mae Mechavich was born March 30, 1944 in St. Cloud, Minnesota to Raymond and Marie (Spaulding) Sherk. She graduated from Foley High School and married Jerome 'Yum' Mechavich on September 30, 1961 in Sauk Rapids, Minnesota. In her early years, she loved making and selling crafts together with her husband. She enjoyed camping and riding motorcycle. Charlotte worked as a Title 1 Para for the Foley School District for many years. She enjoyed her I-Pad and doing magic puzzle and always liked spending time with family and friends that would stop and visit.

She is survived by her husband, Jerome 'Yum', Foley and daughters: Michelle (Darrell) Watercott, St. Cloud; Jodi (Tom) Gendron, St. Micheal and grandchildren: Jason (Ashley Miles) Watercott, Jacob (Michelle) Gendron, Kayla and Nick Franzen as well as great grandchildren: Aiden, Cameron and Ethan Watercott; Melody Gendron, Bentley, Gabriel and Ashlynn Franzen and sisters: Corrine (Kermit) Setterlund; Karen (Forrest) Lundgren and sister-in-laws; Theresa (Fran) Diederichs; Angie (Bob) Diederichs; Rose Ann (Jack) Murn and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents and infant daughter, brother, Garrel and his wife, Ruth Sherk, brother-in-laws; Elmer Lundgren and Gordon Scherbing, sister-in-law, Brenda and mother and father in law, Sylvester and Rose Mechavich.