Charlotte J. Mick, 85, Cold Spring

April 18, 1939 - October 6, 2024

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m., Saturday, October 12, 2024, at Mary of the Immaculate Conception Church in Rockville, MN for Charlotte J. Mick, age 85 who died Sunday, October 6, 2024, at Benedictine Assumption Home, Cold Spring, MN. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery, Rockville, MN.

Visitation will be from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. Friday, October 11, 2024, at Mary of the Immaculate Conception Church in Rockville. Visitation will continue Saturday morning one hour prior to the service at the church.

Charlotte was born on April 14, 1939, in Avon, MN to Emmanuel and Alma (Rudnitski) Pierskalla. She married Donald Mick on April 7, 1959, in St. Columbkille, St. Wendel, MN. Charlotte enjoyed gardening, needlepoint, baking, reading, music and spending time with her family.

She is survived by her children, Randy (Mary) Mick, Cheryl (Mike) Rothstein, DeAnn (Randy) Knish, Douglas (Jane) Mick; sister, Sharon Kostreba; 10 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Donald (1998); siblings, Evelyn Pierskalla, Agatha Traut, Elaine Barrett, and David Pierskalla.

Charlotte’s family would like to thank the staff at Benedictine Assumption Home, especially Greg, and St. Croix’s Hospice for the wonderful care they gave her.