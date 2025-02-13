Charles Roger Hultman, 69, Clearwater

May 15, 1955 - February 9, 2025

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date for Charles Roger Hultman, age 69 of Clearwater, MN. He died at his home on Sunday, February 9, 2025.

Chuck was born on May 15, 1955, in Fairbanks, Alaska, the son of Warren R. and Beverly A. (Brutger) Hultman. As a young boy, he moved with his family to St. Cloud, MN and later to Osseo, MN where he graduated from Osseo High School in 1973. After high school he worked in public utility construction and later for Traut Wells.

On May 8, 1976, he was united in marriage to Cynthia Felten in Osseo, MN. Two children were born to this union. In 1982, Chuck went into business with his parents creating the family-owned Big Lake Hardware Hank and Rental. He worked with his parents until 1995 when he took ownership of the store and Cindy joined him in 1997. In 2007 their son Clayton joined in the ownership of the store. They sold the store in 2022.

Chuck loved the outdoors, fishing on the Mississippi River, mowing the lawn and spending time with his beloved dog Casey. He liked lifting weights with Kurt, reading novels, watching movies and football, and cooking at home.

He was a member of St. Lukes Catholic Church in Clearwater, MN.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by; one sister, Shelly Hultman; and one brother Robert Hultman.

He is survived by, his wife of 49 years Cynthia of Clearwater; one daughter Cassie (Josh) Holen of Elk River, MN; one son Clayton (Leah) Hultman of Big Lake, MN; four grandchildren, Jaxon, Caliah, Carter, Lenna; two sisters, Becky (Larry) Linn of Andover, MN and Lori Vukson of Coon Rapids, MN; nieces, nephews and cousins, other relatives and many friends.