Charles E. Stark, 79, Walker and formerly of St. Cloud/Sartell

July 14, 1941 - April 18, 2021

A visitation and gathering of family and friends will be from 4-8pm Monday, April 26, 2021 at the Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in St. Cloud for Ed Stark, 79 of Walker and formerly of St. Cloud/Sartell who died suddenly on Sunday April 18, 2021 at the St. Cloud Hospital.

Ed was born July 14, 1941 in St. Cloud to Charles Edwards & Mary Margaret (Nagel) Stark. He grew up in St. Cloud and served his country in the United States Navy from 1959-1962. He married Kathleen Quigley on July 23, 1965. He lived most of his life in the St. Cloud/Sartell area and moved to Walker after his retirement. He retired as a master electrician after a 31-year career. Ed was an avid hunter and outdoorsman. He enjoyed watching competitive athletics especially those of his children and grandchildren. Since his retirement, he looked forward to his daily conversations with life-long friends, Dick Lacher, Jim Boucher, and especially his sister Pat. Despite being diagnosed with cancer 14 years ago he lived a full life on his own terms and enjoyed activities with his family.

He is survived by his wife Kathleen; sons and grandchildren, Scott and his children, Kendra & Ethan, great granddaughter, Sophia; Brett (Cindy) children, Caitlin, Dustin, Aaron & Brandon; Joey (Betsy) children, Hannah, Brenna, & Cassie; Danny (Theresa) children, Lily & Owen; Tommy (Lisa) children, William & Jack; Mikey (Katy) children, Adam, Owen & Mia; sister, Patricia Stein of Flint, MI; niece and nephews, Janice, David and Tim.

He was preceded in death by his parents and brother-in-law, Zane Stein.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the charity of your choice.