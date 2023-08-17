Charles E. Johnson, 84, Clearwater

March 24, 1939 - August 16, 2023

A Memorial Services Celebrating the Life of Charles E. Johnson, age 84 of Clearwater, will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, August 22, 2023 at Rejoice Lutheran Church in Clearwater. Charles passed away with family by his side on Wednesday, August 16, 2023 at Quiet Oaks Hospice House in St. Augusta. Reverend Susan Debner will officiate.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to services at the Church. Arrangements are with the Daniel Funeral Home in Clearwater.

Charles was born March 24, 1939 in Algona, Iowa. He graduated from Algona High School and continued his education in electricity in Minneapolis Minnesota. He married Edith Hoff January 16, 1960. They were blessed with a son, Michael and a daughter, Laurie. He was a member of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers for over 50 years. In his spare time, he liked wood carving, gardening, and bee keeping.

He is survived by his wife, Edith; daughter, Laurie Salazar (Lawrence) of Clearwater; daughter-in-law, Cindi Johnson of Rochester; grandchildren, Nichole, Chris, AJ, Frankie; great grandchildren, Hunter and McKenna, siblings, Glenn Johnson and Judy Magner of Avoca, Iowa, nieces and nephews.

Charles was preceded in death by his father, Glenn Johnson in World War II; mother, Alice Willrett; step father, Erich Willrett; son, Michael; sister, Mary Fee.

A Special Thank You to the staff of Quiet Oaks for all the care given to Charles and his family.