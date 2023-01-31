Charlene M. Meyer, 72, Cold Spring

September 14, 1950 - January 30, 2023

On Monday, January 30, 2023, Charlene Mary Ann (Moxley) Meyer, a deeply loved wife, mother and grandmother, passed away peacefully at Assumption Nursing Home surrounded by the love of family after an over 5 year battle with Bensons’ syndrome.

Charlene was born September 14, 1950, in St. Louis, MO to Charles and Rose (Wekerle) Moxley. She lived in St. Louis until she and her family moved to Cold Spring in 1991. She worked at Fingerhut from 1992 until they closed. During this time, she met the love of her life, Ed DeMorett. In 2002 she started working at Coldspring in the Royal Melrose Department until her retirement in 2016. She loved her co-workers and customers and treated them like family. She had a laugh that came easily and could not be mistaken. She loved to give friends a hard time and was a champ at taking the repercussions. She was known for her “Char-isms”.

There was never an animal she didn’t love and wanted to care for. From syringe feeding bunnies who lost their mom, finding a baby bird and caring for it until it could be released into the wild, or nurturing a starving dog back to health who never left her side after.

Charlene’s children and grandchildren were her greatest joy. Her favorite place was to be surrounded by them with loudness and laughter. She enjoyed playing carbles, hand and foot, randomly dancing to her favorite songs and hosting family parties. All were welcome and no one ever left her house hungry. She was a devoted caregiver to her mother, up until her passing in 2018.

She is survived by her husband, Ed DeMorett; children, Michele (Eric) Stranghoener, Jennifer (Doug) Heinen, Amanda (Brad) Schindele, Paul (Anne) Meyer; grandchildren Taylor, Alexis (Jordan), Mason, Brayden, Sienna; nephews and nieces, Linda, Mike (Sue), Bill and in-laws.

She is proceeded in death by her parents; in-laws, Math and Caroline DeMorett; sister, Lois Haenchen; niece, Susan and nephew, Bud.

We would like to express a special thank you to Assumption Nursing Home and Moments Hospice for their exceptional care of Charlene during her time of need.

A funeral service will be 11:00 a.m. Monday, February 6, 2023, at Wenner Funeral Home in Cold Spring, MN.

Visitation will be from 4:00-7:00 p.m. Sunday at the Wenner Funeral Home and will continue Monday one hour before the service.