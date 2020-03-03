Charlene M. Kosloski, 72, Princeton

June 18, 1947 - February 28, 2020

Memorial Services will be held for Charlene Kosloski at 2:00 PM on Monday, March 9, 2020, at Immanuel Lutheran Church, Princeton, MN, with a visitation one hour prior to the service. Pastor Paul Brown will officiate.

Charlene M. Kosloski, age 72, died on Friday, February 28, 2020. She was born on June 18, 1947, in Albert Lea, Minnesota, to Eldon and Merna (Lenning) Kobbervig. She grew up in Lake Mills, Iowa, until she was five years old and her family moved to Princeton in 1952. After graduating from Princeton High School in 1965, Charlene attended Concordia College and Anoka Ramsey, becoming a Registered Nurse and working for Elim Nursing Home in Princeton until her retirement.

In September 1970, she married her high school sweetheart, Frank Kosloski. They were planning on celebrating 50 years of marriage together this coming September.

Charlene was an active member of Immanuel Lutheran Church where she was a Confirmation Teacher, Parish Health Nurse, and was very active as the coordinator in the BeFriender Ministry. She enjoyed church activities and absolutely loved reading her Bible and seeking Jesus with her whole heart. Charlene loved her family and spending time with them. She loved caring for animals, especially her dogs, Ruby and Remi. Reading was a favorite pastime, but watching her grandchildren in sports and activities was where you would find her smiling the most.

Charlene will be deeply missed by her husband, Frank; daughter, Tammy (Tim) Wesely of Princeton; son Dan (Bonnie) of Lino Lakes; grandchildren, Adam, Timothy, Jr., Reid, and Olivia; brother, Phil (Mini) Kobbervig of Woodburn, OR; brother-in-law, Keith (Lynne) Kosloski of Champlain; sister-in-law, Audrey Kosloski of Taylor, AZ; nieces and nephews, Donna, Michael, Bill, Katie, Heidi, Anna and Maggie; many great-nieces and nephews; and other relatives and many friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her grandparents; an uncle; and her father-in-law and mother-in-law, Martin and Nancy Kosloski.