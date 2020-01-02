Charity Gala Event Planned for 3 Local Non-Profits

ST. CLOUD -- Three local non-profits will be getting some big checks next week. Realtor Janel Morgan and her team has been raising money for Pathways 4 Youth, Tri-County Humane Society, and Eagles Healing Nest throughout the past year by donating a portion of their commission check.

The presentation of the money will take place on Friday, January 10th at Coyote Moon Grill During a Charity Gala event.

We have a full all you can eat appetizer bar, we have local talent coming in to sing, we will be giving the checks to the charities, announcing our three charities for 2020, and then we have a comedian coming in to wrap up the evening.

The gala event is open to anyone to attend. The cost is $50 each.