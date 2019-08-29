St. Cloud Realtor Helping Non-Profits One Home At A Time

ST. CLOUD -- A St. Cloud realtor has found a way to give back to her community one home at a time.

Janel Morgan started a program this year where every time she sells a house her clients can choose one of three local non-profits for her to donate to Pathways 4 Youth, Eagle's Healing Nest, and the Tri-County Humane Society.

Every time I have a closing I ask my client which one of the three would they like me to give back to, and we have high goals to give back, right now we're looking at giving about $20,000 back to the community in January when we're hosting a gala.

Morgan says the money is all hers and it doesn't cost her clients anything.

She says, besides helping to raise money for those organizations throughout the year, Morgan and her team also volunteer to help where they can.

I'm excited to do it. I feel like we're all called to give back on some level. This has been amazing, it's opened doors for me. I've met some amazing people

Morgan will host a charity gala in January where she'll give the three organizations their checks, as well as announce the three charities she'll be working with for 2020.