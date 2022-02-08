Charges: Animal Abuse Complaints Turns Up Guns, Drugs

WAITE PARK -- Police responding to reports of animal abuse ended up arresting two men for allegedly having guns, ammunition and drugs.

According to court documents, law enforcement made contact with 19-year-old Sayveon Collins and 21-year-old Ali Ibrahim.

The first incident happened on December 15th, 2021 when police conducted a welfare check on the dogs, a pitbull and a husky mix, based on reports from residents. Officers did not note any visible signs of abuse and the dog's demeanor was outgoing.

On January 31st law enforcement again responded to the reports of animal abuse inside an apartment unit on 2nd Avenue South. Multiple residents took audio and video recordings of what they heard and sent the recording to law enforcement. Again, the dogs didn't have any visible signs of injuries, but their demeanor had changed dramatically.

On Thursday officers got a search warrant to search their apartment on 2nd Avenue South in Waite Park.

Officers seized two dogs from the apartment.

Officers found an AR15 assault rifle under the couch along with a black semi-automatic handgun. In a bedroom, officers found alleged marijuana, and a 9mm gun loaded with 15 rounds of ammunition.

Ibrahim has a previous conviction for being involved in a riot in May of 2021 in Ramsey county.

Both men are facing charges of possession of a firearm while having a previous conviction, along with being in possession of a gun with no serial number.