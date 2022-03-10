Chapter Aesthetic Studio Coming to Waite Park

WAITE PARK -- A new spa business will be opening in Waite Park later this year.

City officials say construction is underway on an outbuilding in front of the Marketplace Mall for Chapter Aesthetic Studio.

Chapter provides evidence-based, non-surgical and cosmetic treatments to help people feel empowered to love the way they look and feel.

Chapter Founder Melissa Rogne says they are thrilled to bring Chapter to the St. Cloud community.

When the studio opens, customers can expect to find a new warm and welcoming studio design - intended to greet customers with an inviting space for gathering and relaxation while also offering the latest technology in comfortable, yet elegant treatment spaces.

Some of their services include Botox, laser hair removal, medical-grade facials and PRP therapy.

This will be Chapter's fourth location with studios in Rochester, Fargo, and New Hartford, New York.

An official opening date has not been announced.