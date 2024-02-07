Changes Approved For Becker Businesses

BECKER (WJON News) - Changes are coming to the business scene in Becker.

At Tuesday’s city council meeting, the council approved a combination massage establishment and massage therapist license for Becker Massage.

Get our free mobile app

Tiffany Legatt-Johnson will operate the business from a spot in the Becker Furniture World complex.

City code limits the hours a massage business can be open from 9:00 am until 9:00 pm, but Legatt-Johnson has asked the council to re-examine the code to allow for an earlier weekday opening.

I'm asking for the city to consider adjusting the city code so we could (open) Monday through Friday (at) 6 am. (I’m) looking to open up the hours for those parents or individuals who are either utilizing the gym early or the parents that can utilize that daycare time, to work on your health and wellness before starting your workday.

City officials will examine the code and report back at a later date.

In addition to Becker Massage, the city council approved a new cannabinoid license for The Cave Wine and Spirits.

This will allow The Cave Wine and Spirits on Bank Street to offer THC products for sale.

As part of the consent agenda, both applications were approved unanimously by the city council.

READ RELATED ARTICLES