Change in the Weather Should Help Local Ice Fishing

The windy and warm weather we saw Wednesday in the St. Cloud area wasn't helping local ice conditions but the last couple of days has improved those conditions. That according to Glen Schmitt from Outdoor News. Glen joined me on WJON this week. He says he's a bit surprised how much ice we do have in the St. Cloud area despite the 50 degree temperatures and high winds earlier in the week. Schmitt says with temperatures dropping below freezing in the short term the ice conditions locally should firm up.

Schmitt says it is important to re-evaluate ice conditions at lakes you frequent locally because the windy and warmer weather may have impacted those spots. He says the location he fished locally Tuesday wasn't safe to fish Thursday but anticipates those locations to improve with colder weather. Schmitt says if the forecast over the next week holds true we could be making 3 quarters of an inch of ice daily.

Schmitt says crappies, blue gills and northern pike are what most people are catching right now. He says he's had the most success with crappies and blue gills. Schmitt says because of the ice conditions it is hard to get to the walleye spots. He suggests taking what the conditions are giving you right now until more lakes have better ice conditions.

Schmitt says at northern lakes like Red Lake they are running 4-wheelers and side-by-sides and single axle house out there. He says Lake of the Woods are running small track vehicle with rental houses on the lake. Schmitt says both locations are seeing reports of lots of walleye being caught.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Glen Schmitt from Outdoor News it is available below.