Chance for Storms Mainly in Southeast Minnesota Today

UNDATED -- We just had a little bit of rain that fell in central Minnesota during the overnight. Here at the radio station we just had.15" rain.

A second round of showers and thunderstorms are possible Thursday afternoon, primarily across southeastern Minnesota and western Wisconsin.

These storms may produce large hail and gusty winds.

National Weather Service

Occasional chances for showers and thunderstorms will continue for the next several days, but widespread heavy rains are not expected.

The National Weather Service says we are nearly 2 1/2" below normal for rain for the month of June so far.

As for the year to date, we've had 9.70". Which is below the normal rainfall of 12.14". However, believe it or not, we were actually much drier at this time a year ago when we only had 6.85" of rain.

