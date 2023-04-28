Three People Hurt in Chain Reaction Crash in Wright County

ROCKFORD (WJON News) -- Three people were hurt in a chain reaction crash in Rockford.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened at about 5:40 p.m. Thursday on Highway 55 and County Road 33.

A Jeep driven by 24-year-old Andres Gamboa of Bloomington collided with a car driven by 51-year-old Sherrie Louks of Rockford, which in turn hit a car driven by 59-year-old Linda Schrupp of Buffalo. All three drivers suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Two other vehicles were damaged by debris from the crash, but those two drivers were not hurt.

