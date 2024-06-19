Chad David Eskelson, 50, Clear Lake

July 2, 1973 - June 14, 2024

attachment-Chad Eskelson loading...

A celebration of life gathering will be held from 1:00-5:00 p.m. Sunday, June 23, 2024, at the Olde Coliseum in Richmond, MN. This is to celebrate the life of Chad David Eskelson age 50, of Clear Lake, MN. Chad passed away June 14, 2024, in a tragic motorcycle accident along with his fiancé Vicki Nieman.

Chad was born July 2, 1973, in St. Cloud, MN to Todd and Renee (Ebensteiner) Eskelson. He graduated from Rocori High School in 1991. Chad was blessed with a daughter in 1996, Brooke (Barroso) Starry, for whom he was very proud of. He found his life partner, Vicki Nieman, who shared his love for motorcycles and the ride. Chad worked for Thermo Tech Windows for 27 years, where he was instrumental to the business. Chad recently acquired his FFL creating a business called Wicked Transformation Firearms. His knowledge of guns and lasering was beyond belief. Chad was a methodical, gentle, kind man and will be missed by many.

Chad is survived by his daughter, Brooke (Todd) Starry and Vicki’s daughter, Ashley Nieman; parents, Todd and Renee (Ebensteiner) Eskelson; brother, Cory (Lori) Eskelson; sister, Andrea (Eric) Satterstrom; grandmother, Eileen Eskelson; nieces and nephews he adored, Alexis, Jordan, Alayna, Alyssa, Eliett, and Cal;. He also leaves behind some amazing friends, he made for life, Troy Sandquist, Jesse Neidhart, Josh Kotzer, and Tony Konz.

Chad was preceded in death by his grandparents, Anthony and Helen Ebensteiner and Edwin Eskelson; aunt, Doris Applegate; uncles, Duane Ebensteiner, Tim Eskelson and Bob Aldrich; cousin, Randy Aldrich.