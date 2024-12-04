Chad C. Hansen, 49, Becker

November 5, 1975 - December 2, 2024

A Celebration of life will be held from 4-8pm, Monday, December 9, 2024, at the Williams Dingmann Funeral Home in Becker, MN, for Chad C. Hansen, who passed away on December 2, 2024, in his home.

Chad was born November 5, 1975 to parents Terry and Sandra in St. Cloud. He grew up in Royalton and graduated from Royalton High School in 1994 as a multisport athlete, holding multiple school records. He continued his studies at Goodfellow AFB DoD Fire academy. In 1998, he became a proud father to his son, Eli and later his daughter, Kylie. Chad had many occupations throughout his life including: bartending, concrete construction, and LPI where he embraced his passion for recycling.

Chad enjoyed camping, cooking, and watching sports. He was a music enthusiast and always had music playing around him. He was proud of his Irish heritage and gladly proclaimed he was “Irish Strong”. Chad was known for his big heart, he always put others before himself. Most importantly, Chad loved spending time with his family and friends, especially his kids.

Chad is preceded in death by his grandparents, Curtis and Beatrice Hansen; and grandpa, Donald Garland. He is survived by his children, Elijah (Samantha) and Kylie (Espen); siblings, Troy, Shawn (Julie), Chris (Dana); parents, Terry and Sandra; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers a donation can be made to the American Cancer Society or a tree can be planted in Chad’s honor.