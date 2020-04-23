Chad Blair Sorenson, 50, Zimmerman

May 17, 1969 - April 19, 2020

Chad Blair Sorenson, age 50, went into the arms of his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Sunday, April 19, 2020. Chad lived his entire life in Minnesota. He attended school in Eden Prairie and at Mankato State. He was a good student, an excellent gymnast, and a proud Eagle Scout. Chad loved the outdoors, family celebrations, and spending time with his children. He always put his family first. He spent his career as an IT specialist. Chad was loving, generous, hard-working, funny, and one of the most big-hearted people ever.

Chad will be forever loved and missed by his loving children, Shelby and Derek Sorenson; parents, Gary and Rhonda Sorenson; brothers, Scott (Kathy) and Bjorn Sorenson; uncle and aunt, Kent and Linda Zeigler; cousins, Jody (Matt) Nechrebechi and Brianna (Dan) Darling; and great-nieces and nephew.

He is preceded in death by his grandparents, Dalvin and Violet Zeigler and Doug and Eloise Sorenson.

A private celebration of his life will be held at a later date.