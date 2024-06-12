Central MN Big Brothers Big Sisters Wins 2 Awards

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Central Minnesota Big Brothers Big Sisters (BBBS) has won two national awards. The organization has won the Growth Award for program excellence, and a Bronze Biggie Award for its 2023 annual report at the Big Brothers Big Sisters of America National Conference this week.

Get our free mobile app

Photo 1 Courtesy of Big Brothers Big Sisters. Photo 2 by Isaac Schweer, WJON Photo 1 Courtesy of Big Brothers Big Sisters. Photo 2 by Isaac Schweer, WJON loading...

The Growth Award recognizes the branches that have demonstrated a rise in the number of mentors, mentees, Bigs, and Littles who are matched year over year. The Biggie Award is given to the top three marketing pieces across the country each year.

Central Minnesota BBBS Executive Director Jackie Johnson says she is proud of their board and staff for making quality programming a priority for their local kids and their hard work means a brighter future for kids. It is the 2nd Biggie Award for the agency in the last three years having won in 2021 for its annual report as well.

READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:

Come with us and visit Canelake's Candies in Virginia, Minnesota

Come Visit Pierz, Minnesota With Us in Pictures