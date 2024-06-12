Central MN Big Brothers Big Sisters Wins 2 Awards
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Central Minnesota Big Brothers Big Sisters (BBBS) has won two national awards. The organization has won the Growth Award for program excellence, and a Bronze Biggie Award for its 2023 annual report at the Big Brothers Big Sisters of America National Conference this week.
The Growth Award recognizes the branches that have demonstrated a rise in the number of mentors, mentees, Bigs, and Littles who are matched year over year. The Biggie Award is given to the top three marketing pieces across the country each year.
Central Minnesota BBBS Executive Director Jackie Johnson says she is proud of their board and staff for making quality programming a priority for their local kids and their hard work means a brighter future for kids. It is the 2nd Biggie Award for the agency in the last three years having won in 2021 for its annual report as well.
READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:
- UFL’s Spring Football Has Several Reasons To Watch
- Safari North Wildlife Park Has New And Fan Favs For 2024
- Xcel Energy’s St. Cloud Service Center Is On The Move
- Homeowners Generosity Provides Valuable Training For Sartell FD [PHOTOS]
- Hundreds Line Up Despite Cold Weather For Record Store Day – [PHOTOS]
- To QB Or Not To QB? That Is The Question Vikings Ponder [Gallery]
Come with us and visit Canelake's Candies in Virginia, Minnesota