BBBS of Central Minnesota Awarded Over $500,000

ST. CLOUD -- A local organization received funding that will help them continue making a difference in the lives of young people in the St. Cloud area.

Federated Mutual Insurance Company presented Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Minnesota with $550,000 from this summer’s Federated Challenge at their October board meeting.

The 18th annual two-day fundraiser earned a record-breaking $3,876,000 for Big Brothers Big Sisters. Those funds will help support the organization’s youth mentoring programs.

The Federated Challenge started in 2005 and has raised over $48 million dollars.