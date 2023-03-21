Three Central Minnesota Mentors Earn State Honors

ST. CLOUD (WJON New) -- Three central Minnesota mentors with Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Minnesota have been recognized at the state level.

Nate Molitor is the 2023 Minnesota Big Brother of the Year, Matthew Rothfork is the 2023 Minnesota High School Big Brother of the Year and Olivia Bauerly is the 2023 Minnesota High School Big Sister of the Year.

This is the second straight year that both the High School Big Brother and Big Sister have been from central Minnesota.

The trio were selected as state recipients from a group of mentors from the central Minnesota, Twin Cities and Southern Minnesota BBBS agencies.

Molitor now moves on to represent Minnesota at the national competition. Winners for national Bigs and Littles of the Year will be announced later this summer.

NATE MOLITOR:

Molitor was selected for his dedication to the match with his Little, Justin. They have been matched for more than for years, along with going on fun outings, Nate and Justin volunteer at area events, and Nate has been teaching Justin valuable life skills like mowing the lawn, fixing small appliances and shopping on a budget.

MATTHEW ROTHFORK:

Rothfork is a senior at Foley High School and has been matched with is Little Gavin for two years. Gavin was quiet and reserved when he and Matthew first met, but little by little Gavin has come out of his shell. The two enjoy playing games together.

OLIVIA BAUERLY:

Bauerly is a senior at St. Cloud Cathedral High School and was looking to give back to her community. She was matched with Aubrey two year ago. Their match started virtual due to COVID, and built a relationship that strengthened when they could finally meet in person. Things have gone back to virtual when Aubrey moved with her family this year and the two continue to come up with activities they can do together on Zoom.

