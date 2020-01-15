Big Brothers Big Sisters In Need of Mentors for Over 100 Kids

ST. CLOUD -- You can make a difference in a kids life, just by being yourself.

January is National Mentoring Month and Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Minnesota is looking for mentors to befriend a child in the community.

Executive Director Jackie Johnson says you don't have to plan a big activity to entertain them, just hanging out with them will mean the most.

Potential mentors say they don't know what they would do or if the kids would want to hang with them. Trust us they do and we will help you. These kids are just craving that relationship time.

Johnson says they will match kids with mentors who have similar interests and hobbies.

She adds besides the one-on-one mentoring option, they also have high school, couple and family mentoring programs.

So rather than choosing if you should spend time with your kids or spending time with your Little, we ask that you consider incorporating that Little into some of those activities and having that Little be a part of your family.

Currently the organization has about 100 kids waiting to be matched with a mentor.

Big Brother's Big Sisters is also hosting their annual Gala on April 17th at the River's Edge Convention Center.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app