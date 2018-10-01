Big Brothers Big Sisters Unveils New Logo, Branding

ST. CLOUD -- Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Minnesota has revealed a big update to their logo and branding.

These changes are being made across the more than 270 Big Brothers Big Sisters affiliates nationwide in the hopes of recruiting more diverse volunteers. The organization is shifting from messages around the importance of mentoring, to the urgent need for adults in the community to step up to defend the potential of every child.

The mission will remain the same, as will the core model of connecting one adult with one child and supporting that match at every stage.

Next year Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Minnesota will transition to a new, nationwide technology system and also celebrate its 50th anniversary.