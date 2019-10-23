Federated Challenge Donates $425,000 to Big Brothers Big Sisters

ST. CLOUD -- The numbers are in from the 15th annual Federated Challenge, and the two-day fundraising event raised $425,000 for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Minnesota.

$400,000 will support general operations, and the other $25,000 will go to scholarships for kids who are accepted into non-four-year education programs including trade schools, technical colleges, and community colleges.

Last spring the organization awarded 11 scholarships to local students.

The Federated Challenge was started in 2004 and has raised over $38 million for Big Brothers Big Sisters agencies across the country.