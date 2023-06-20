6-Year Old Donates $ to Tri-County Humane Society

6-Year Old Donates $ to Tri-County Humane Society

Inanna (far left) (photo courtesy of Tri-County Humane Society)

A heart warming story of a young person raising money at a Lemonade Stand contributed some of her earnings to donate to the Tri-County Humane Society.  The Humane Society released the following statement about this contribution.

Tri-County Humane Society is lucky to have so many friends of all ages helping to support our animals!

Today, 6-year-old Inanna (far left) and her family/friends stopped by to drop off money raised from a lemonade stand done by Inanna. (She used some of the earnings to buy doggie clothes.) Thank you, Inanna!

Please contact TCHS Manager of Fund Development Emily Prodinsky at events@tricountyhumanesociety.org to learn ways (both big and small) to help TCHS!

#TeamTCHS #GivetoTCHS

320-252-0896

www.tricountyhumanesociety.org/donate

