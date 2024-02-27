Stately Timmy is Today’s Pet of the Week

Looking for a big ol' lap dog? Look no further.

Meet Timmy, today's Pet of the Week from Tri-County Humane Society.

Judging by Timmy's big ol' head, he definitely has some pitbull in him. He's a super-loving soon-to-be-neutered 3-year-old 65-pound lap dog. When he gets really excited - I mean REALLY excited - his entire body wiggles with his tail.

Timmy via Tri-County Humane Society Timmy via Tri-County Humane Society loading...

Timmy gets along with other dogs, but likes to chase cats; so a household without cats would be ideal. It's not known how he gets along with children; so slow, proper introductions are best.

Timmy is an active boy who loves long walks and play sessions. Keep him busy, wear him out, and he'll be the heated weighted blanket you never knew you needed.

Timmy via Tri-County Humane Society Timmy via Tri-County Humane Society loading...

Join TCHS in Celebrating its 50th Birthday

Tri-County Humane Society has been serving the pets and people of Central Minnesota for 50 years. Read about the 50 Ways You Can Help Support Tri-County Humane Society.

GoodPup

Tri-County Humane Society wants you and your new family member to succeed, so they've teamed up with GoodPup to provide a customizable, affordable, and positive dog training program that you both can work on from home!

For Pets' Sake!

Thursdays through Saturdays from 2pm to 5pm, For Pets' Sake Thrift is open next to the animal shelter! Get gently used collars, pet beds, leashes, apparel, and accessories, with all profits staying to take care of the residents!

Book Buddies Reading Program

Pets love to be read to. If you have a kiddo (age 5-15 years preferred) in your household who would LOVE to read to a shelter resident, then the Book Buddies program is for you (them)! Pets don't care about mispronounced words, and it's beneficial for both the kiddo (who gets practice reading aloud) and the resident, as shelter life can be stressful.

