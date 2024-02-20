These BFFs Could Be YOUR BFFs: Today’s Pets of the Week

Man's best friend sometimes already has a best friend.

Meet Brownie and Maddie, today's Pets of the Week from Tri-County Humane Society.

Maddie

Maddie via Tri-County Humane Society Maddie via Tri-County Humane Society loading...

Maddie is a neutered six-year-old mix. As you can see by the pictures, Maddie has heterochromia...different-colored eyes. She can see fine (David Bowie famously had heterochromia).

Brownie

Brownie via Tri-County Humane Society Brownie via Tri-County Humane Society loading...

Brownie is neutered 2-year-old mix. Brownie is a "Velcro dog", meaning that she likes to stick close to your leg.

Maddie and Brownie are Besties

Maddie and Brownie via Tri-County Humane Society Maddie and Brownie via Tri-County Humane Society loading...

Maddie and Brownie are undersocialized, but much more confident around each other. Therefor, Tri-County Humane Society is offering a BOGO deal for the two: pay the adoption fee for one, get the other fee free!

TCHS does emphasize that you're not required to adopt both, but they truly are best friends and would thrive in a forever home together.

Join TCHS in Celebrating its 50th Birthday

Tri-County Humane Society has been serving the pets and people of Central Minnesota for 50 years. Read about the 50 Ways You Can Help Support Tri-County Humane Society.

GoodPup

Tri-County Humane Society wants you and your new family member to succeed, so they've teamed up with GoodPup to provide a customizable, affordable, and positive dog training program that you both can work on from home!

For Pets' Sake!

Thursdays through Saturdays from 2pm to 5pm, For Pets' Sake Thrift is open next to the animal shelter! Get gently used collars, pet beds, leashes, apparel, and accessories, with all profits staying to take care of the residents!

Book Buddies Reading Program

Pets love to be read to. If you have a kiddo (age 5-15 years preferred) in your household who would LOVE to read to a shelter resident, then the Book Buddies program is for you (them)! Pets don't care about mispronounced words, and it's beneficial for both the kiddo (who gets practice reading aloud) and the resident, as shelter life can be stressful.

