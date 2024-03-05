Get Dazed: Today’s Pet of the Week

No confusion here: meet Daze, today's Pet of the Week from Tri-County Humane Society. Daze is a spayed rrrruffly (I'm not sorry) 4-year-old mixed breed pupper brought in as a stray. She's super sweet and absolutely loves bacon flavored treats. She can be a bit timid, but still loves to greet everyone at her kennel. She's young enough to still love long walks, but old enough to be rid of the insane puppy energy.

It's not known how Daze will respond to cats, children, or other dogs; so caution is strongly suggested, even though she's been melting the staff's hearts since she arrived.

Tickets Are On Sale Now For the TCHS 50th Anniversary Gala

It's one of the biggest - and most important - events of the year for Tri-County Humane Society. The 50th Anniversary Gala takes place on Thursday, May 2nd at Harvester Square in St Cloud beginning at 5pm. There will be a silent auction, portrait booth, wine and beer tasting, live music, dinner at 7pm, and their program with a live auction and puppy & kitten snuggles begins at 8pm!

Join TCHS in Celebrating its 50th Birthday

Tri-County Humane Society has been serving the pets and people of Central Minnesota for 50 years. Read about the 50 Ways You Can Help Support Tri-County Humane Society.

GoodPup

Tri-County Humane Society wants you and your new family member to succeed, so they've teamed up with GoodPup to provide a customizable, affordable, and positive dog training program that you both can work on from home!

For Pets' Sake!

Thursdays through Saturdays from 2pm to 5pm, For Pets' Sake Thrift is open next to the animal shelter! Get gently used collars, pet beds, leashes, apparel, and accessories, with all profits staying to take care of the residents!

Book Buddies Reading Program

Pets love to be read to. If you have a kiddo (age 5-15 years preferred) in your household who would LOVE to read to a shelter resident, then the Book Buddies program is for you (them)! Pets don't care about mispronounced words, and it's beneficial for both the kiddo (who gets practice reading aloud) and the resident, as shelter life can be stressful.

Get our free mobile app

Good Movies That Won Razzie Awards The Razzies are supposed to be awards for the worst in cinema. So why did they give awards to these titles?!?