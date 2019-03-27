Central Minnesotans Celebrate Multi-Cultural Backgrounds [GALLERY]

ST. CLOUD -- Members of the community celebrated the variety of cultural backgrounds present in greater central Minnesota on Wednesday night.

St. Cloud State University and the City of St. Cloud came together for their first ever "Journey Across the World" event.

Mayor Dave Kleis says the showcase allows people to get away from their normal day-to-day.

A lot of people don’t have the opportunity to travel, so why not bring all of the nations to the public?

Students from the university performed songs, dances, and other acts representing a variety of cultural backgrounds at the event.

St. Cloud State President Robbyn Wacker says the event highlights and celebrates the diversity present at the university.

We’re very fortunate to live in a community and have a university that values and celebrates our international diversity. We have students from over 90 different countries at St. Cloud State and it adds to the vibrancy and the richness that we are as a university.

Wacker and Kleis say they hope to continue the event in the future.

There are also plans to possibly add a second run of the show earlier in the day for K-12 students to attend the event next year.