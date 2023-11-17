Central Minnesota Well Represented On All Star Football Rosters
The annual North vs South high school football game is slated for December 2nd at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis. The 50th edition of the event will kick off at 1 p.m..
The North team roster features a lot of players from central Minnesota.
New London-Spicer senior running back Mason Delzer, ROCORI quarterback Will Steil and defensive lineman Grady Minnerath, Eden Valley-Watkins quarterback Nolan Geislinger, Becker kicker Zach Bengston, Foley defensive back Bryce Gapinski, Kimball running back Adam Becker and Staples-Motley defensive lineman Elijah Claussen will represent the North.
The full rosters for both teams can be found at this link.