UNDATED (WJON News) -- Thirsty lawns, gardens, and farm fields in southern and central Minnesota have been getting some much-needed rain to start the week.

The National Weather Service says St. Cloud has had 2.00 inches of rain so far this week.

Officially, at the St. Cloud Regional Airport, we had 0.51 inches of rain on Monday and 1.49 inches of rain on Tuesday (as of 5:00 p.m.)

We've had 3.21 inches of rain so far in May, which is 0.91 inches above normal.

You'll want to keep the umbrella and rain jacket handy for one more day. The National Weather Service says the highest rain chances exist across central Minnesota on Wednesday.

Nice weather returns later this week! Highs will be in the mid-60s through the upcoming Memorial Day weekend. The normal high for St. Cloud for this time of the year is about 71 degrees, so still below normal.

The Climate Prediction Center says we should finish out the month of May with a dry weather pattern settling in.

The U.S. Drought Monitor will update its weekly report on Thursday. This past Thursday, before we had all the rain, 83 percent of Minnesota was Abnormally Dry, and 22 percent was in a Moderate Drought.

