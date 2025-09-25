ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The Central Minnesota Manufacturers Association is hosting its 14th annual Tour of Manufacturing October 1st through the 4th.

Executive Director Lynda Bailey says 24 manufacturers have signed up to be tour hosts. They'll open their doors to students from schools across the region.

It's marketed to all of the school districts, no matter the age or grade, because you never know when you are going to inspire somebody to have their future in manufacturing. We work with all of the schools and colleges.

She says the students are often amazed to discover what everyday products are made right here in central Minnesota.

You get to see all of the different items that you have in your house, and then you are able to look back and see that was made right here, or a piece of equipment was made in our state.

The Tour of Manufacturing is also open to individuals, but Bailey suggests you contact the businesses ahead of time and let them know you are coming.

Bailey says there are a lot of opportunities available.

We offer to post jobs for manufacturers. DEED can quantify that there are about 90,000 jobs between now and the next four to five years that are going to be opening up or available due to retirement or growth.

Bailey says manufacturers are seeing a renewed interest by students. She says manufacturing is the second biggest industry in the state, and the highest paying industry on average.

They have an interactive map on their website that lists all of the participating manufacturers.