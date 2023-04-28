Central Minnesota Junior College Baseball Update – April 28th, 2023

MINNESOTA COLLEGE ATHLETIC CONFERENCE ROUND UP

CENTRAL DIVISION TECH/COMMUNITY COLLEGES

This roundup will include two former coaches for the St. Cloud Tech/Community College Cyclones: Jason Fischer of the Alexandria Legends and Tyler Hebrink of the Ridgewater Warriors. I am going to give some brief game recaps for all the six schools, in particular when they are playing each other. I will continue my coverage for the Cyclones I have for the past number of years. Fergus Falls Spartans, Brainerd Central Lakes College Raiders and Anoka Ramsey Golden Rams.

CENTRAL LAKES CC RAIDERS 3 ALEXANDRIA TC LEGENDS 0

(Monday April 24th)

The Raiders defeated a very good Legends in game one of their double header, backed by six very timely hits, solid defense and a pitching gem. The Raiders starting pitcher was righty Noah Cekalla a sophomore from Pierz High School. He threw a complete game to earn the win, he gave up just two hits, issued a pair of walks and he recorded seven strikeouts.

The Raiders offense was led by Beau Lepel, a freshman from Plato, Minnesota, he went 1-for-3 with a double for a RBI. Adam “Deuce” Braun, a sophomore from Buffalo High School had a sacrifice fly for a RBI. Rylee Rauch a sophomore from Pierz High School went 1-for-3 with a stolen base. Jack Thorn, a freshman from Becker High School went 2-for-2 and Erubiel Ozuna, sophomore from Casa Grande, Arizona scored a run. Leo Villa, a sophomore fro Green Valley, Arizona went 1-for-2, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Mason Argir, a sophomore from Brainerd High School went 1-for-3 and he scored a run.

The starting pitcher for the Legends was righty Lucas Burgum, a freshman from Mandan High School, North Dakota. He threw six innings, he gave up six hits, three runs and he recorded three strikeouts. The Legends offense was led by Chuck Hackett, a freshman from Foley High School went 1-for-3 and Calen O’Connell, a freshman from Sartell-St. Stephen High School, went 1-for-3. Mason Conrad a freshman earned a walk and he had a stolen base. Levi Lampert, a freshman from Upsala High School earned a walk.

ALEXANDRIA TC LEGENDS 10 CENTRAL LAKES CC RAIDERS 0

(Monday April 24th)

The Legends defeated the Raiders in game two, backed by nine hits, including three doubles, solid defense and a pitching gem. Lefty Jalen Vorpahl a freshman from Sartell-St. Stephen High School started, he threw five innings to earn the win. He gave up just two hits, two walks and he recored nine strikeouts.

The Legends offense was led by Brady Goebel, a freshman from Albany High School. He went 2-for-3 with a double for three RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Chuck Hackett had a good game, he went 2-for-3 with a double for two RBIs. He earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored three runs. Calen O’Connell went 1-for-3 with a double for a RBI and he scored a run. Levi Lampert went 1-for-2 for a RBI, he earned a pair of walks, had a stolen base and he scored a run. Carter Lang, a freshman from New Ulm High School went 1-for-4 for a RBI, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Felix Porras a freshman from Springfield Commonwealth Academy of Florida went 1-for-1. He had a sacrifice fly for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Mason Conrad a freshman from Farmington High School went 1-for-2 with a stolen base and he scored a run. Jacob Merrill a freshman from Sartell-St. Stephen High School scored a run.

The Raiders starting pitcher was righty Luis Diaz a freshman from Agua Prieta, Mexico threw three innings. He gave up seven hits, seven runs, three walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Righty Adam Jensen, a freshman from Brainerd High School threw two innings in relief, he gave up two hits, three runs and two walks. The Raiders offense was led by Rylee Rauch a sophomore from Pierz High School, he went 2-for-3. Devin Waldorf, a freshman from Kimball Area High School and Beau Lepel both earned a walk.

ST. CLOUD TCC CYCLONES 6 MN STATE CT SPARTANS 4

(Tuesday April 25th)

The Cyclones defeated their Central Division rivals the Spartans, backed by six hits, including a pair of triples and a double. Their starting pitcher was righty Christian Lessman a sophomore from New London-Spicer High School. He threw five innings to earn the win, he gave up five hits, two runs, two walks and he recorded eleven strikeouts. Lefty Carson Reeve a freshman from PEM High School threw two innings in relief. He gave up three hits two runs, issued three walks and he recorded four strikeouts.

The Cyclones offense was led by Brady Linn a sophomore from Rocori High School. He had a great game going 3-for-3 with a triple and a double for two RBIs, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Brock Woitalla a freshman from Monticello High School went 1-for-3 for two RBIs, he earned a walk, had a pair of stolen bases and he scored a run. Cayden Hanson a freshman from Willmar High School went 1-for-3 with a triple, he earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs. Matthew Keller a freshman from PEM High School went 1-for-4 with a stolen base and he scored a run. Dylan Gertken a sophomore from Melrose High School earned a walk and he had a stolen base. Peyton Randall a freshman from Rocori High School earned a walk and he scored a run. Sam Holthaus a freshman from St. Cloud Apollo High School earned a walk and Ben Kopacz a sophomore from Flambeau High School in Wisconsin had a stolen base.

The Spartan starting pitcher was righty Aidian O’Brien a freshman from Red Wing High School. He threw four innings, he gave up five hits, six runs, three walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Righty Beau Fetting a freshman from Ada High School threw three innings in relief. He gave up one hit, issued three walks and he recorded a pair of strikeouts.

The Spartans offense was led by Beau Fetting, he went 3-for-4, with a stolen base and he scored two runs. Ben Monson a freshman from Solon Spring High School in Wisconsin went 1-for-4 for a RBI and Eoghan Fischer a freshman from British Colombia went 1-for-4 for a RBI. Mike Short went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Logan Pulju a freshman from Perham High School was credited for a RBI. Jackson Martin a freshman from Dassel Cokato High School went 1-for-2, he earned two walks and he scored a run. Bryce Kruger a freshman from Barnesville High School went 1-for-3 and he earned a walk and Adam Vue a freshman from Central High School in California earned a walk.

MN STATE CT SPARTANS 3 ST. CLOUD TCC CYCLONES 2

(Tuesday April 25th)

The Spartans defeated the Cyclones in a pitching dual, led by a pair of timely doubles. Righty Bret Englemeyer a sophomore from Melrose High School started on the mound for the Spartans. He threw six innings, he gave up five hits, one run, one walk and he recorded nine strikeouts. Righty Mike Short threw one inning in relief to close it out, he gave up one walk and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Spartans offense was led by Jackson Martin, he went 1-for-3 with a double for two RBIs. Luke Pulju went 1-for-2 with a double for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Mike Short earned two walks and he scored a run and Ben Monson earned a walk and he scored a run.

The starting pitcher for the Cyclones was righty Brock Woitalla, he threw six innings, he gave up just two hits, three runs, issued four walks and he recorded eight strikeouts. The Cyclones offense was led by Matthew Perry, he went 1-for-2 with a triple for a RBI. Cayden Hansen went 1-for-3 with a double, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Brock Woitalla, Peyton Winter and Joel Torres Rivera all went 1-for-3

ANOKA RAMSEY CC GOLDEN RAMS 4 RIDGEWATER WARRIORS 1

(Sunday April 23rd)

The Golden Rams defeated the Warriors, backed by six timely hits and solid defense, to give their pitchers good support. Righty Josh Stoll a sophomore from Andover High School threw six innings to earn the win. He gave up five hits, one run, one walk and he recorded ten strikeouts. Righty Noah Finders a freshman from Omaha, Nebraska threw the final inning in relief to earn the save. H gave up one hit, one walk and he recorded a strikeout.

The Golden Rams offense was led by Jacob Contreras a freshman from Osseo High School, went 2-for-2 with a double for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Ricky Ramsdell went 1-for-3 with a home run and Matthew Ramsdell went 1-for-3, both are freshman from Mesa, Arizona. Bryce Heil a freshman from Wausau. Wisconsin went 1-for-3 for a RBI and he had a stolen base. Patrick Brey a freshman from Robbinsdale Armstrong High School went 1-for-1 and he earned a pair of walks. Jeremy Brown a freshman from North St. Paul High School earned a walk and he scored a run. Ramon Perez a freshman from Garland, Texas scored a run and he had a stolen base.

The Warriors starting pitcher was lefty Reece Schwirtz a sophomore from Glencoe-Silver Lake High School. He threw five innings, he gave up five hits, four runs, four walks and he recorded six strikeouts. Lefty Ty Schulte a sophomore from Yellow Medicine East High School threw one inning in relief, he gave up one hit and he recorded one strikeout.

The Warriors offense was led by Bennett Knapper, a sophomore form Yellow Medicine East High School went 1-for-3 for a RBI. Josh Robb a sophomore from St. Peter High School went 1-for-4 with a double and he scored a run. Nolan Spence a sophomore from Zimmerman High School and Nikson Knapper a freshman from Yellow Medicine East High School both went 1-for-3. Sam Etterman a freshman from Willmar High School went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he had a stolen base.

RIDGEWATER WARRIORS 6 ANOKA RAMSEY CC GOLDEN RAMS 1

(Sunday April 23rd)

The Warriors did come back in game two to defeat the Golden Rams, with just four timely hits, good defense and good pitching performances. The Warriors put up a pair of runs in the first, fourth and the seventh innings. Righty Bennett Knapper started on the mound, he threw six innings to earn the win. He gave up just two hits, one run, issued a pair of walks and he recorded five strikeouts. Righty Zeke Walton a sophomore from BOLD High School, threw one inning in relief, he faced just three batters.

The Warriors offense was led by Reece Schwirtz, he went 1-for-2 for two RBIs, he earned two walks, had a stolen base and he scored a run. Sam Etterman went 1-for-3, he earned a walk, had a pair of stolen bases and he scored two runs. Nolan Spence went 1-for-3, he earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored a run. Bennett Knapper and Nikson Knapper both were credited for a RBI and Josh Robb scored a run. Caden Lang a freshman from Glencoe-Silver Lake went 1-for-2 and he earned a pair of walks and Carter Thelen a sophomore from Rocori High School had a stolen base.

The Golden Rams starting pitcher was lefty Wyatt Doubler a sophomore from Osseo High School threw six innings. He gave up one hit, four runs, five walks and he recorded five strikeouts. Righty Kenny Jones-Foster a freshman from Becker High School threw one inning in relief, he gave up one hit, two runs, issued two walks and he recorded one strikeout. Jeremy Brown went 1-for-3 with a double and Noah Findels was credited for a RBI. Drew Locklear from Green Bay, Wisconsin went 1-for-3. Ricky Ramsdell and Mathew Ramsdell both earned a walk and Bryce Heil scored a run.

BRAINERD CLC RAIDERS 10 FERGUS FALLS MN CC SPARTANS 7

(Wednesday April 26th)

The Raiders come from behind to defeated their Central Division rivals the Spartans. They collected fifteen hits, including five doubles and a couple of big innings. They put up five runs in the sixth inning and three in eighth inning. The starting pitcher for the Raiders was righty Gavin Gast, a freshman from Moorhead High School. He threw 4 2/3 innings, he gave up six hits, seven runs, four walks and he recorded six strikeouts. Righty Brett Letness a freshman from Moorhead High School threw 1/3 of an inning, he recorded a strikeout. Righty Ben Dornseif a sophomore from Hector, Minnesota threw three innings in relief, he gave up two hits, and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Raiders offense was led by Adam “Deuce” Braun, he went 2-for-3, with a double for two RBIs, he earned two walks and he scored two runs. Noah Cekalla went 3-for-5 for two RBIs and Mason Argir went 2-for-5 for two RBIS and he scored a pair of runs. Beau Lepel went 2-for-4 with two doubles for a RBI and he scored three runs. Jack Thorn went 1-for-3 with a double, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Rylee Rauch went 1-for-2, with a double for a RBI and Ivan Villa went 1-for-5 for a RBI. Erubiel Ozuna went 2-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored two runs and Alonso Bacame went 1-for-5.

The Spartans starting pitcher was Jackson Martin, he threw 5 2/3 innings, he gave up nine hits, six runs, four walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Logan Pulju threw 1 2/3 innings in relief, he gave up six hits, four runs, and he recorded two strikeouts and Caleb Jablonsky threw 2/3 of an inning in relief.

The Spartans offense was led by Jackson Martin, he went 2-for-3 with two doubles for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Mike Short went 2-for-4 with a double for a RBI. Beau Fetting went 3-for-5 and he scored two runs and Ben Monson went 1-for-5 with a triple for a RBI and he scored a run. Logan Pulju earned two walks and he scored two runs, Eoghan Fischer was credited for two RBIs and Adam Vue was credited for a RBI.

BRAINERD CLC RAIDERS 18 FERGUS FALL MN. STATE CC SPARTANS 0

(Wednesday April 26th)

The Raiders had one huge inning, backed by ten his, including three doubles and a home run. Their starting pitcher was Lefty Devin Begay from Meza, Arizona threw five innings to earn the win. He gave up just two hits, two walks and he recorded strikeouts.

The Raiders offense was led by Adam “Deuce” Braun, he went 2-for-4 with a home run for five RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Justin Stalboerger went 2-for-4 with a double for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Brett Letness went 2-for-2 with a double for two RBIs, he earned two walks and he scored two runs. Erubiel Ozuna went 1-for-3 for a RBI and he scored a pair of runs. Leo Villa went 1-for-3 with a double for a RBI and he scored a pair of runs. Devin Waldorf was credited for two RBIs and he scored a run and Turner Locken was credited for a RBI and he scored a run. Alex Tittrington earned a walk, he was credited for a RBI and he scored three runs and Jayden Dymanyk was credited for a RBI and he scored a run.

The Spartans starting pitcher was Caleb Jablonsky, he threw two innings, he gave up five hits, ten runs, one walk and he recorded three strikeouts. Beau Fetting threw 2 1/3 innings in relief, he gave up one hit and one walk. Adam Vue threw 2/3 of an inning, he gave up four hits, eight runs, four walks and he recorded a strikeout. Ben Monson went 1-for-2 with a double, Logan Pulju went 1-for-1 with a walk and Ian Staton earned a walk.

ALEX TCC LEGENDS 13 RIDGEWATER COLLEGE WARRIORS 11

(Wednesday April 26th)

The Legends defeated their Central Division rivals the Warriors, backed by thirteen hits, including three doubles and a homer run and aided by seven walks. The Legends starting pitcher lefty Caden Sand a freshman from Albany High School threw 1/3 of an inning. He gave up three hits, five runs and he issued one walk. Righty Brock Depute a freshman from Mowhall High School, North Dakota threw 5 1/3 innings in relief, he gave up seven hits, six runs, five walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Righty Logan Bullock from Watertown-Mayer High School threw 1 1/3 innings in relief, he gave up one hit, issued one walk and he recorded one strikeout.

The Legends offense was led by Brady Goebel from Albany High School went 2-for-3 with a home run for three RBIs, he earned two walks and he scored a trio of runs. Lucas Burgum from Mandan, North Dakota went 3-for-5 with a double for three RBIs and he scored two runs. Carter Lang went 2-for-4 with a double for three RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Austin Henrichs from Sartell-St. Stephen High School went 2-for-5 for two RBIs. Levi Lampert from Upsala High School went 2-for-4 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs. Jacob Merrill from Sartell-St. Stephen High School went 2-for-4 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Jack Thimsen from St. Cloud Cathedral High School went 1-for-3 for a RBI and he earned a walk. Chuck Hackett from Foley High School went 1-for-5 and he scored a run. Mason Conrad from Farmington High School went 1-for-4 and he scored a run.

The Warriors starting pitcher was righty Jack Howard a sophomore from Renville County West High School. He threw 3 2/3 innings, he gave up twelve hits, ten runs, three walks and he recorded one strikeout. Lefty Ty Schulte a sophomore from Yellow Medicine East High School threw 1 2/3 innings in relief. He gave up one hit, three runs and two walks. Lefty Reece Schwirtz a sophomore from Glencoe-Silver Lake High School threw 1/3 of an inning, he gave up one hit and he recorded a strikeout. Righty Zeke Walton a sophomore from BOLD High School threw 1 1/3 innings in relief, he gave up one hit, two walks and he recorded a strikeout.

The Warriors offense was led by Reece Schwirtz, he went 3-for-4 with a double for four RBIs and he scored a pair of runs. Nikson Knapper a freshman from Yellow Medicine East High School went 1-for-3 with a double for three RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Bennett Knapper a sophomore from Yellow Medicine East High School went 3-for-4 with a double for a RBI and he scored a pair of runs. Sam Etterman a freshman from Willmar High School went 1-for-4 with a double for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Tyler Flisa sophomore from Robbinsdale Armstrong High School went 1-for-4 with a double for a RBI. Josh Robb a sophomore from St. Peter High School went 1-for-3 with a double, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Carter Thelen a sophomore from Rocori High School went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Nolan Spence a sophomore from Zimmerman High School earned two walks and he scored a pair of runs. Caden Lang a freshman from Glencoe-Silver Lake High School earned a walk.

RIDGEWATER COLLEGE WARRIORS 5 ALEX TCC LEGENDS 2

(Wednesday April 26th)

The Warriors did come back to defeat the Legends, backed by seven hits, including a home run and a double and good defense. The starting pitcher for the Warriors was righty Sam Etterman, he threw a compete game to earn the win. He scattered eight hits, gave up two runs, issued three walks and he recorded nine strikeouts.

The Warriors offense was led by Nolan Spence went 1-for-2 with a home run and he earned a walk. Caden Lang went 1-for-3 for a RBI and Bennett Knapper went 1-for-2 with a double, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Josh Robb went 1-for-4 for a RBI and Tyler Flis went 1-for-3. Sam Etterman went 1-for-2, he earned two walks and he scored a pair of runs and Carter Thelen earned a walk and he scored a run.

The starting pitcher for the Legends was lefty Kai Mayfield from Beatrice, Nebraska. He threw six innings, he gave up five hits, two runs, issued three walks and he recorded nine strikeouts. Righty Chuck Hackett threw 1/3 of an inning in relief, he gave up two hits, three runs, he issued two walks and he recorded a strikeout.

The Legends offense was led by Brady Goebel, he went 3-for-4 for two RBIs and Felix Porras from Orlando, Florida went 2-for-3. Levi Lampert went 1-for-2 with a double and he earned two walks. Jacob Merrill went 1-for-4 and he scored a run, Chuck Hackett went 1-for-4 and Carter Lang earned a walk and he scored a run.

ANOKA RAMSEY CC GOLDEN RAMS 4 ST. CLOUD TCC CYCLONES 3

(Wednesday April 26th)

The Golden Rams defeated their Central Division rivals the Cyclones, seven timely hits, aided by six walks and a couple of misplays. This gave their starting pitcher Righty Bryce Heil from Wausau, Wisconsin good support, he threw four innings, he gave up three hits, two runs, three walks and he recorded five strikeouts. Noah Finders threw 1/3 of an inning, he issued two walks and Josh Stoll threw 1 2/3 innings, he gave up two hits, one run, two walks and he recorded one strikeout.

The Golden Rams offense was led by Patrick Brey, he went 3-for-3 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Noah Findelis went 1-for-2 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Ricky Ramsdell went 1-for-3 with a double and Jake Contreras went 1-for-4 with a walk. Henry Gibbs went 1-for-3 and Ramon Perez earned a walk, had a sacrifice fly and he scored a run. Jeremy Brown and Wyatt Doubler both earned a walk.

The Cyclones starting pitcher righty Cayden Hansen a freshman from Willmar High School threw 5 2/3 innings, he gave up seven hits, four runs, issued six walks and he recorded five strikeouts. Righty Landon Lunser from Sauk Rapids High School threw 1 1/3 inning in relief, he issued one strikeout.

The Cyclones offense was led by Sam Holthaus a freshman from St. Cloud Apollo High School. He went 2-for-4 with a pair of doubles for a RBI and he scored a run. Brock Woitalla a freshman from Monticello High School went 1-for-4 with a home run and Dylan Gertken a sophomore from Melrose High School had a sacrifice fly and a sacrifice bunt for a RBI. Joel Torres Rivera from Aibonito, Puerto Rico went 1-for-2, he earned a walk and he scored a run and he made a couple of very good defensive plays. Brady Linn a sophomore from Rocori High School earned three walks and Cayden Hansen had a sacrifice bunt. Matt Perry a freshman from Bay Port High School in Wisconsin went 1-for-1 and he earned three walks and Matthew Keller a freshman from PEM High School had a pair of sacrifice bunts.

ST. CLOUD TCC CYCLONES 7 ANOKA RAMSEY CC GOLDEN RAMS 0

(Wednesday April 26th)

The Cyclones did come back to defeat their Central Division rivals the Golden Rams, backed by ten hits, including a home run and a triple, solid defense and a good pitcher performance. Righty Brooks Asche from MACCRY High School started on the mound, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up just two hits, he issued five walks and he recorded ten strikeouts.

The Cyclones offense was led by Brady Linn, Cyclone center fielder, went 1-for-3 with a home run for four big RBIs and he earned a walk. Sam Holthaus, Cyclones first baseman went 2-for-3 for a RBI and he scored a pair of runs. DH John Deschamps a sophomore from Centro High School In Puerto Rico went 1-for-3 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Peyton Randal a freshman from Rocori High School went 1-for-3 for a RBI and he had a sacrifice bunt. Matthew Perry, Cyclones Right fielder went 1-for-4, Blaine Fischer a freshman from BBE High School went 1-for-3 and Cayden Hansen went 1-for-4.

The Golden Rams starting pitcher Jacob Contreras threw six innings, he gave up nine hits, seven runs, two walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Ramon Perez went 2-for-2 with a double, he earned a walk and he had a stolen base. Jeremy Brown went 1-for-3 with a double and he had a walk. Patrick Brey, Jacob Contreras and Ricky Ramsdell all earned a walk.

UPCOMING SCHEDULE

RIDGEWATER WARRIORS vs. CYCLONES (1:00/3:00)

Saturday April 29th @ Putz

ALEXANDRIA LEGENDS vs. CYCLONES (1:00/3:00)

Sunday April 30th @ Alexandria