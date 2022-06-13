Central Minnesota Golfers Competing in State Golf Tournaments

UNDATED -- The State High School boys and girls golf tournaments are this week. The Class "A" tournaments are at Pebble Creek in Becker, the Class "AA" tournaments are at Ridges at Sand Creek in Jordan, and the Class "AAA" tournament is at Bunker Hills in Coon Rapids.

The Class "AA" girls field includes Kaitlyn Lahr and Abby Thelen of Albany.

The Class "A" boys tournament includes Dylan Sauer-Sundly of St. Cloud Christian School.

The Class "AA" field includes Leo Werschay of St. Cloud Cathedral, Blake Silbernick of Albany, and Luke Ashbrook of Kimball Area.

In The Class 'AAA" Tournament there's Carson Andel of Sartell.

Practice rounds are Monday with the tournament scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday.