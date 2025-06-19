The recent rainfalls in Central Minnesota have changed the fishing outlook in the area. Glen Schmitt from Outdoor News joined me on WJON. He says the water levels are higher which has led to access of runoff areas like channels, inlets, outlets and culverts on lakes and rivers. Schmitt says these runoff areas naturally attract fish. He explains walleyes will check out these areas to feed. Schmitt indicates you don't always need a boat to access these areas.

Be Ready For Anything

When it comes to having success fishing right now Schmitt believes everything is in play. He suggests being prepared for many scenarios and to catch a wide variety of fish. Schmitt indicates it is hard to keep minnows alive right now so having leaches and nightcrawlers on hand could be a good option. He also feels artificial bait that mimic live bait can also be effective. Schmitt says the best colors to use include black, brown, blue and white.

Where to Catch Walleye

Best locations to catch fish this time of year include weed lines, weed flats, and pockets within the weeds. Schmitt says slip bobbers can be effective when pursuing walleye. The best time of day to catch walleye are early morning and early evening.

Clay Target Shooting

The Clay Target Trap Shooting championship event was held last week in Alexandria. Schmitt says this has become a very popular activity among high school and younger people both boys and girls. He says 335 schools and over 8,000 students participated in the event. The State meet will take place Friday June 20.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Glen Schmitt, click below.