Central Minnesota Credit Union To Open Sartell Branch

SARTELL -- The Central Minnesota Credit Union is opening a new branch location in Sartell.

It will be located along Pinecone Road just south of 2nd Street South near the new Public Safety Facility.

Sartell City Planner Nate Keller says they expect the organization to break ground on the 20,700 square-foot building in the near future.

The Central Minnesota Credit Union received site approval over a week ago. They've submitted a building permit, which is being reviewed right now. So we are hopeful they will be breaking ground pretty soon.

The Central Minnesota Credit Union was built as a member-owned organization in 1939.

CMCU serves members in Anoka, Becker, Benton, Carver, Clay, Douglas, Grant, Hennepin, Kandiyohi, McLeod, Meeker, Morrison, Otter Tail, Pope, Scott, Sherburne, Stearns, Todd, Wadena, Wilkin and Wright counties.