CentraCare To Close South Point COVID Vaccination Clinic

ST. CLOUD -- CentraCare plans to close its main COVID-19 vaccination site next month.

The last day for vaccinations at CentraCare's South Point location will be April 15.

For the past year, South Point has been open for vaccinations by appointment or for walk-in at no cost.

Jessica Miller is CentraCare's COVID Operations Manager. She says they were pleased to be able to offer easy access to the vaccine.

Throughout the COVID-19 health emergency, CentraCare was pleased to be able to offer our community this free and easy access to the COVID-19 vaccine. Since its opening, our team has administered more than 100,800 doses of the vaccine.

After April 15th, you're asked to call 320-200-3200 to schedule a vaccine at a CentraCare clinic. These clinics will charge a nominal administration fee as they do for any type of vaccination.

CentraCare says the decision to close the vaccination site is due to the continued decline in case numbers across the state.

The South Point vaccination clinic opened January 18th, 2021. Its busiest week was the first week of March 2021, when the team administered 11,000 doses of the vaccine.