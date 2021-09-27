CentraCare Seeks Lease Extension on Waite Park Building

WAITE PARK -- CentraCare is looking to extend their lease with the City of Waite Park.

During Monday's Waite Park City Council meeting, the council will consider approving a lease agreement extension with CentraCare to continue renting out the former public works building.

CentraCare has been using the building as a mobile COVID-19 testing site for the last year.

If approved, the one-year extension would run through October 31st, 2022.

Under the agreement the city would still have access to the building, which is currently being used to store cold mix and landscape materials.