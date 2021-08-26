St. Cloud’s COVID Testing Site Moving To National Guard Armory

ST. CLOUD -- The Minnesota Department of Health has announced some new COVID-19 testing sites as the Delta variant continues to spread.

The new semi-permanent testing locations will be in Bloomington and St. Paul.

Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm says testing remains critical to slowing the spread of COVID-19 in the coming months as students and educators return to school and more activities move inside.

Combined with social distancing, masking, and staying home when sick, testing can help us slow the spread of the Delta variant as we continue to get as many folks vaccinated as possible.

Along with the new sites, MDH also plans to relocate two existing community test sites in Mankato and St. Cloud.

Currently, COVID testing in St. Cloud has been inside the River's Edge Convention Center, and will now move to the Minnesota National Guard Armory.

The last day of testing at the River's Edge will be Tuesday, with appointments starting at the St. Cloud Armory next Thursday.

The new St. Cloud community testing site will be open from 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Monday through Thursday.

COVID-19 testing is free and walk-in appointments are welcomed.