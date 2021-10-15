Governor Announces New COVID-19 Action Plan

ROBBINSDALE -- Governor Tim Walz announced a COVID-19 action plan Friday morning to relieve crowded hospitals across the state.

The plan will put the National Guard on alert to provide emergency staffing at long term care facilities.

Get our free mobile app

He is also directing the Department of Human Services to free up long term care capacity.

The plan also expands rapid testing. A new National Guard Community Rapid Testing Program is launching free rapid testing next week at sites in Stillwater, Hutchinson, and Crookston. At least three more sites will be announced the following week.

The plan also provides more resources to existing testing sites. The Governor will announce more measures during a visit to North Memorial Health Hospital in Robbinsdale.

11 Things in Your Minnesota Home That Probably Need to Be Cleaned